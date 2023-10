I have mysql table with ID, Type, Subtype, and rate column. I want to sum columns with following condition in mysql by using Group BY

Sum those where ID is same (can be done with group by)

2)Than sum those where sub type is 11 and 12 )

In short, I am looking to sum mysql table rows with group by 2 column (ID, and sub Type) but the problem is that Sub type should sum where Sub type value is (11 and 12)