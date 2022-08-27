Sum a group of records if one of them equals a specific value

Using MySQL, I have two tables, one for meals and the second for food items in the meals, linked by foodid which keys the food table and is a field in the meals table. The meals table has fields for trackdate and mealcode to indicate which meal it is. So if all I wanted was a list of meals that contain an ingredient I could use:

select mealcodeid, date(trackdate) from meals where foodid = 106;

However, I would like to join the food table to this and be able to sum the value in the food table, calories for example, of all the foods that were included in that meal.

I tried:

select m1.mealcodeid, date(m1.trackdate) as datedly, sum(d2.calories) as totcals from meals as m1 Inner join foods as d2 on d2.foodid = m1.foodid Group by date(m1.trackdate), m1.mealcodeid having m1.foodid = 106 order by date(m1.trackdate), mealcodeid;

This returns no records which is incorrect. How do I get a group of records to sum if at least one of the records has a foodid of a particular value?