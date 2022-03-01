Suggestions on building a new CMS

Hi All

Many, many years ago a built my own CMS that ran very successfully for over 10 years before it was decommissioned.

I am now ready to write one again and would love some advice and insights.

My original CMS had my master server account (WHM and cPanel) that had all the master files and then each server account I created for a client had files added to it that linked back to the master account, files, DB etc so that when I made an update to the system I made it in the master account and then all accounts had access to it.

The server admins did something to my server to allow each account to talk to each other however, from memory, it was not very secure for the server.

I am thinking I would like to make the new CMS like this so that each client has their own server account.

The alternative is to have everything under 1 server account and create subdomains etc.

I am not too sure about this approach as I could end up with one MASSIVE account and I am not too sure if I can track the diskspace and bandwidth that each users is using.

What do you think?

What would you do?

Any suggestions or recommendations?

Any help or suggestions would be AWESOME!

mrmbarnes