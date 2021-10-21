Hello all, as am working on creation of web application for my IOT that will be displaying the MQTT fetched data using MQTT and displaying the data on website for visualization without any database storage using chart.js, do suggest is it fine as my main intention is to represent and visualize data in form of gauges, meters and have suitable button for giving mqtt command to devices , do suggest if I should chose any other better javascript library for visualization and having control buttons like my need…thx
Suggest suitable javascript library for visual representation of data fetched using MQTT from electronic devices
If you don’t get any answers, I suggest going to an Internet of Things Q&A site and posting there: https://iot.stackexchange.com/
