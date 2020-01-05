Suggest please

Hi there!

We are working on a new project that will be a big information system. This is a bit of navigation, depending on the user’s needs, using neural networks. A quick way to find a nearby bank, broker, insurance company. Companies that can provide exactly the service that user need. For example, a mortgage or bitcoins. That will allow users to save their money.

There is no new idea but there are interesting nuances and the project is under deep development now. We have a temporary page at https://takecashngo.com. It made in the same style as the future site. What do you have to say? The main idea is to show the ease and peace of mind. What emotions do you have? Write everything that comes to mind. A lot of work has been done and I would like to achieve the goal.

All comments are welcome.