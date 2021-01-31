Suggest a good laptop

I want to buy a new laptop. Please provide some suggestions (Need it for work and learning new things)
You’ll need to provide rather more information before anyone can offer a helpful suggestion. What is your budget? What kind of work do you do? Do you need a particular OS?
I have an ASUS ROG Strix Scar 2 for gaming needs, but it does superb for overall use as well . Depends on what your needs are really.
Dell’s series are great too, if you just want something basic.
Hey, sorry I did’t provide much info beforehand
My budget is around Rs.50,000.
I am actually getting into digital marketing, so I’ll probably need a laptop which can do the work.
And I also plan on learning designing, like the Adobe tools in the future.
I currently own a dell laptop and its super super slow.
it has 4 GB RAM, i5 7th gen and 512 GB HDD, but still disappointingly slow to perform even daily normal tasks and hence looking for new laptop.
But thanks for your suggestion!
@isaquebylde you’re welcome. Yeah I know the super super slow feeling all too well lol. Is how my Dell was like. Had the darn thing from 2014 to 2019! Then summer 2019 got this ASUS ROG Strix Scar 2 laptop. It is gorgeous! Most importantly, really fast!