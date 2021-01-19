Suggest a good laptop

I want to buy a new laptop. Please provide some suggestions (Need it for work and learning new things)

Welcome to the forums, @isaquebylde.

You’ll need to provide rather more information before anyone can offer a helpful suggestion. What is your budget? What kind of work do you do? Do you need a particular OS?

I have an ASUS ROG Strix Scar 2 for gaming needs, but it does superb for overall use as well :slight_smile: . Depends on what your needs are really.

Dell’s series are great too, if you just want something basic.