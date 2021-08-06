Sudden redirect error with no changes to htaccess

Hi all
i have a site running on apache and using an haccess file to manage redirects and filenames etc .
The site has been running for about 3 years with no issues or changes to the htaccess file in that time.

I am suddenly seeing this issue in the logs and the site not working properly (I have removed the IP address and page URL in the example below)

2021-08-04 03:36:01 UTC [apache][core:error] [pid 24904] [client (IP removed)] AH00124: Request for (URL removed) exceeded the limit of 10 internal redirects due to probable configuration error. Use 'LimitInternalRecursion' to increase the limit if necessary. Use 'LogLevel debug' to get a backtrace.

Any suggestions of anything that could cause this recent change of behaviour? anywhere I should be looking? I can include the htccess code also but this is stumping me as it worked for all that time with no errors.

Thank you

Matt

Well the backtrace it mentions might be useful. The URL also would give you an idea of where the issue might be.

Is this server under your complete control or are you on a web hosting provider? Also confirm that the .htaccess file modified time is indeed 3 years old. Just to make sure. Sometimes we think a file hasn’t been modified because we didn’t modify it, when it is in fact modified. It could be something at the server level that may have changed so maybe starting with that LogLevel debug to get a backtrace may prove useful. I have adding a link below to the documentation about this as well as a discussion on how you might go about enabling this from stackoverflow.

http://httpd.apache.org/docs/2.4/mod/mod_rewrite.html#logging

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/5641618/how-to-enable-loglevel-debug-on-apache2-server (sp00n answer)

I hope this points you in the right direction! :slight_smile:

Thank you :slight_smile:

I am using siteground as a host so will work with them to enable that backtrace, if I cannot do it myself.

Hopefully this will identify the cause. initially they suggested it could be the way their system and also the htaccess is forcing https but that has also been in place for months.
Thanks for your help I will see how far I can get!
Matt

Try pasting your domain name into the following then click “verbose”

https://domaincheck.tk/test/

Hi John

Thanks, I have done that and will take a look through the results to make sure I am clear on them :slight_smile:
Thank you
Matt