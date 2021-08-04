Sudden redirect error with no changes to htaccess

Hi all

i have a site running on apache and using an haccess file to manage redirects and filenames etc .

The site has been running for about 3 years with no issues or changes to the htaccess file in that time.

I am suddenly seeing this issue in the logs and the site not working properly (I have removed the IP address and page URL in the example below)

2021-08-04 03:36:01 UTC [apache][core:error] [pid 24904] [client (IP removed)] AH00124: Request for (URL removed) exceeded the limit of 10 internal redirects due to probable configuration error. Use 'LimitInternalRecursion' to increase the limit if necessary. Use 'LogLevel debug' to get a backtrace.

Any suggestions of anything that could cause this recent change of behaviour? anywhere I should be looking? I can include the htccess code also but this is stumping me as it worked for all that time with no errors.

Thank you

Matt