Sucess and error message on form

hi everyone, I’m having a little trouble with my form, the “Sucess” message is not apparing in the screen. Also afte I fill the form it doesn’t clean the fields.
Any help will be much appreciated!
//form
function onSubmit() {
const name = document.getElementById('name').value
const email = document.getElementById('email').value
const phone = document.getElementById('phone').value
const message = document.getElementById('message').value
console.log(name, email, phone, message)
const data = {
name: name,
email: email,
phone: phone,
message: message,
}
const url = 'https://otterwise-fake-api.herokuapp.com/contact'
const stringData = JSON.stringify(data)
fetch(url, {
method: 'POST',
body: stringData,
headers: {
'Content-type': 'application/json; charset=UTF-8',
},
})
.then((response) => response.json())
.then((json) => {
console.log(json)
if ((name, email, phone, message === 'name, email, phone, message')) {
alert('Sucess')
} else {
alert('Error')
}
})
}