Subtitle by current time

My problem in the function below is the “ subtitles ” variable.

I want to put a file with the same code: "[{start: 500,end: 10000,text: 'Start at .5 secs end at 2 secs'},{start: 2500,end: 5000,text: 'Start at 2.5 secs end at 5 secs'},{start: 5000, end: 10000,text: 'Start at 5 secs end at 10 secs'}];"

Preferably file in txt format, but it can be any format. Please do not put it in video track mode, it has to be “current time” based. If you have any time based VTT or SRT script, it would be of great help. Please do not put it in video track mode.

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <video id="test-video" width="400" controls> <source src="http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/BigBuckBunny.mp4" type="video/mp4"> </video> <p id="subtitle"></p> <script> function handleSubtitles(currentTime) { // If there is an active subtitle and it should be hidden if (activeSubtitle !== null && (currentTime >= subtitles[activeSubtitle].end || currentTime < subtitles[activeSubtitle].start)) { subtitleDisplay.innerText = ''; // Hide subtitle activeSubtitle = null; } // If there is no active subtitle if (activeSubtitle === null) { for (var i = 0; i < subtitleCount; i++) { if (currentTime >= subtitles[i].start && currentTime < subtitles[i].end) { subtitleDisplay.innerText = subtitles[i].text; // Show subtitle activeSubtitle = i; break; } } } } const video = document.getElementById('test-video'); const subtitleDisplay = document.getElementById('subtitle'); let activeSubtitle = null; subtitles = [{start: 500,end: 10000,text: 'Start at .5 secs end at 2 secs'},{start: 2500,end: 5000,text: 'Start at 2.5 secs end at 5 secs'},{start: 5000, end: 10000,text: 'Start at 5 secs end at 10 secs'}]; const subtitleCount = subtitles.length; if (subtitleCount) { video.addEventListener('timeupdate', () => handleSubtitles(video.currentTime * 1000)); } </script>

Demo VTT:

english_subtitle.zip (413 Bytes)