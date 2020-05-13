Subscription form token expiration does not respond with an ajax message

Hello,

For the past weeks I have been trying to solve a problem on a subscription form I am developing without success. In fact the problem is related to a csrf token generation and after its expiration when trying to subscribe the ‘Token expired’ message has to be shown from the AJAX response , but nothing happens, it is stuck on the ‘Please wait…’ message, of course, after trying to press the subscribe button. Everything is working fine including the storage in mysql up until the key expires.

When I open the developer’s tools network monitor in Firefox or Chrome and double click on the last executed file (index.php) it throws:

Warning : A non-numeric value encountered in C:\xampp\htdocs\test

ewsletter_signup\csrf.php on line 50

In the console of Firefox it throws:

SyntaxError: JSON.parse: unexpected end of data at line 1 column 1 of the JSON data

And in the console of Chrome:

Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected end of JSON input

Will someone try to help me solve this problem what should I look for or do to make the response after token expiration to work?, below is the output of the source:

index.php:

<?php require 'conn.php'; $new_token = new CSRF('subscribe'); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>newsletter signup ajax method</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css"> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.1.min.js"></script> <script src="js/ajax.js" ></script> </head> <style> form .no-js-content { display: none; } form.noJS .main { display: none; } form.noJS .no-js-content { display: block; } </style> <body> <form id="newsletter-signup" action="?action=signup" method="post" class="noJS"> <fieldset class="main"> <div class="token"><?php echo $new_token->get_token();?></div> <label for="signup-email">Sign up for email offers, news & events:</label> <input type="text" name="signup-email" id="signup-email" class="hint" hint-class="d_field" /> <p class="honeypot" style="display: none;">If you see can this field, please leave it empty. Thank you. <input type="text" name="url" /></p> <input type="submit" id="signup-button" value="SUBSCRIBE" class="hint" hint-class="d_field"/> <div class="d_field" style="display: none;"> <label class="checkbox"> <input type="checkbox" name="terms" value="agreed"> <i></i> </label> <p>I agree to receive the newsletter. My data will be processed in accordance with the <a href="/cookie-policy/" target="_blank">Data Protection and Cookie Management</a> I have read and accepted. I can unsubscribe at any time.</p> </div> <p id="signup-response"></p> </fieldset> <div class='no-js-content'> <h1>JavaScript is Required.</h1> <p>We are sorry, but MyBrand does not work properly without JavaScript enabled...</p> </div> </form> </body> </html>

conn.php:

<?php header("Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8"); require 'csrf.php'; $signup_process = isset($_GET['action']) && $_GET['action'] == 'signup'; if($signup_process) { $con = mysqli_connect('localhost:3306','root','','mydb'); //sanitize data $agreement = mysqli_real_escape_string($con, empty($_POST['terms']) || $_POST['terms'] !== 'agreed'); // CSRF protection $token = (isset($_POST["token_subscribe"])) ? strip_tags(trim($_POST["token_subscribe"])) : false; $token = htmlspecialchars($token, ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8'); $new_token = new CSRF('subscribe'); if (!$new_token->check_token($token)) { $status = "error"; $message = "Token expired."; // INSTEAD SHOWING THIS MESSAGE AFTER KEY EXPIRATION AFTER TRYING TO SUBSCRIBE IT SIMPLY STAYS ON 'PLEASE WAIT...' MESSAGE exit; } //validate email address - check if input was empty $email = mysqli_real_escape_string($con, $_POST['signup-email']); if(empty($email)){ $status = "error"; $message = "You did not enter an email address."; } else if(!filter_var($email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)){ //validate email address - check if is a valid email address $status = "error"; $message = "You have entered an invalid email address."; } else if ($agreement){ // validate agrement to the terms and conditions $status = "error"; $message = "You must agree our terms and conditions."; } else { $existingSignup = mysqli_query($con, "SELECT * FROM newsletter WHERE nl_email='$email'"); if(mysqli_num_rows($existingSignup) < 1){ $insertSignup = mysqli_query($con, "INSERT INTO newsletter (nl_email) VALUES ('$email')"); if($insertSignup){ $status = "success"; $message = "Thank you, your sign-up request was successful!"; } else { $status = "error"; $message = "Ooops, Theres been a technical error."; } } else { $status = "error"; $message = "This email address has already been registered."; } } //return json response $data = array( 'status' => $status, 'message' => $message ); echo json_encode($data); exit; } ?>

csrf.php

<?php if (!isset($_SESSION)) session_start(); class CSRF { /** * Token name of the session / html form field * @var string */ private $token_name; /** * When to timeout in seconds * @var number */ private $timeout = 0; // this is set to 0 purposely so token expiration can be tested without waiting it to expire. public function __construct($token_name) { $this->token_name = $token_name; } /** * Builds a new token and stores it in the session * @param string $token_name * @return token */ public function get_token() { // create a token $token_value = hash('sha256', mt_rand(0, mt_getrandmax()) . microtime(true)); // Stored token to the session $_SESSION['token_' . $this->token_name] = $token_value; $_SESSION['token_time_' . $this->token_name] = time(); // return new token to a HTML page return '<input type="hidden" name="token_' . $this->token_name . '" value="' . $token_value . '">'; } /** * Check a token * @param string $token * @return bool */ public function check_token($token) { // get a token from session $session_token = $this->get_token_from_session(); $session_token_time = $this->get_token_time_from_session(); // Lifetime of a token $token_time = time() - $session_token_time; // HERE LEADS THE NON-NUMERIC VALUE ENCOUNTERED ERROR // check a token if (($token_time < $this->timeout) && $session_token == $token) { return true; } // Unset token variables unset($_SESSION['token_' . $this->token_name]); unset($_SESSION['token_time_' . $this->token_name]); return false; } /** * Get token from a session * @return string */ public function get_token_from_session() { return isset($_SESSION['token_' . $this->token_name]) ? $_SESSION['token_' . $this->token_name] : ''; } /** * Get token creation time from a session * @return string */ public function get_token_time_from_session() { return isset($_SESSION['token_time_' . $this->token_name]) ? $_SESSION['token_time_' . $this->token_name] : ''; } } ?>

ajax.js:

$(document).ready(function(){ $('#newsletter-signup').submit(function(){ //check the form is not currently submitting if($(this).data('formstatus') !== 'submitting'){ //setup variables var form = $(this), formData = form.serialize(), formUrl = form.attr('action'), formMethod = form.attr('method'), responseMsg = $('#signup-response'); //add status data to form form.data('formstatus','submitting'); //show response message - waiting responseMsg.hide() .addClass('response-waiting') .text('Please wait...') .fadeIn(200); //send data to server for validation $.ajax({ url: formUrl, type: formMethod, data: formData, success:function(data){ //setup variables var responseData = JSON.parse(data), response = ''; //response conditional switch(responseData.status){ case 'error': response = 'response-error'; break; case 'success': response = 'response-success'; break; } //show reponse message responseMsg.removeClass('response-waiting') .addClass(response) .text(responseData.message) .fadeIn(200,function(){ responseMsg.removeClass(response); form.data('formstatus','idle'); }); } }); } //prevent form from submitting return false; }); })

