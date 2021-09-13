Submitting a form post with PHP and CURL

I created a form and wrote the code to process the form data input using php/cURL in order to return the response body, when i inputed the session code and BVN in the form then clicked on submit instead of returning the response body as below it returned a different result.

What i want is for the code to return a response body, kindly look into the code and profer a solution.

This is what i want to be returned after supplying the required session code and BVN

Response Body

{ "Success": true, "Errors": [], "SearchResult": [ { "Relevance": 100, "BVN": "46582409734", "RegistryID": "68793545132457697809856", "Name": "Gbenga Sulaiman", "DOBI": "1970-10-20T00:00:00", "Phone": "08098764562", "Address": "231, Oba Akran, Allen Avenue\r

Ikeja\\ 035 Lagos", "EmailAddress": "me@example.com", "IDs": "", "Gender": "Male", "CustomerType": "Person", "Picture": "" } ], "StatusCode": 200, "Message": "BVN '46582409734' matched 1 customer(s)." }

Not this, that returned instead

array(12) { [0]=> string(31) "HTTP/1.1 405 Method Not Allowed" [1]=> string(23) "Cache-Control: no-cache" [2]=> string(16) "Pragma: no-cache" [3]=> string(11) "Allow: POST" [4]=> string(45) "Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8" [5]=> string(11) "Expires: -1" [6]=> string(26) "Server: Microsoft-IIS/10.0" [7]=> string(27) "X-AspNet-Version: 4.0.30319" [8]=> string(21) "X-Powered-By: ASP.NET" [9]=> string(35) "Date: Sun, 12 Sep 2021 20:51:20 GMT" [10]=> string(22) "Connection: keep-alive" [11]=> string(18) "Content-Length: 72" } {"Success":true, "Errors":[],"EmailAddress":"somebody@example.com","Authenticated":true, "SessionCode":"149613","AgentID":"737838731263300529", "AgentName":"Gare Advance Financial Limited AutoCred Test Agent","SubscriberID":"737838737107069765", "SubscriberName":"Gare Advance Financial Limited","StatusCode":200,"Message":""}

My php and HTML Code

<?php session_start(); if (empty($_SESSION['login']) || $_SESSION['login'] == false) { header('Location: /index2.php'); exit; } $msg = empty($_SESSION['msg']) ? false : $_SESSION['msg']; if ($msg) { // Display the message in the dashboard echo $msg . "</br>" ; $data = array( 'EmailAddress' => 'somebody@example.com', 'Password' => 'Durosimi4Eti2021#', 'SubscriberID' => '737838737107069765' ); $url = "https://api2.creditregistry.com/nigeria/AutoCred/v7.Test/api/Agents/Login"; $options = array( 'http' => array( 'method' => 'POST', 'content' => json_encode( $data ), 'header'=> "Content-Type: application/json\r

" . "Accept: application/json\r

" ) ); $context = stream_context_create( $options ); $result = file_get_contents( $url, false, $context ); $response = json_decode( $result, true ); echo $result; } if (isset($_POST['submitMyBVN']) ) { //Wrap this code with the button click $data = array( 'post_request_name_for_mybvn' => $_POST["myBVN"], 'post_request_name_for_mysessioncode' => $_POST["mySessionCode"], ); $url = "https://api2.creditregistry.com/nigeria/AutoCred/v7.Test/api/Customers/FindByBVN"; //$nextPage = "dashboard.php"; $options = array( 'http' => array( 'method' => 'POST', 'content' => json_encode( $data ), 'header'=> "Content-Type: application/json\r

" . "Accept: application/json\r

" ) ); $context = stream_context_create( $options ); //$result = file_get_contents( $url, false, $context ); file_get_contents($url, false, stream_context_create(['http' => ['ignore_errors' => true]])); var_dump($http_response_header); $response = json_decode( $result, true ); //echo $result; to see the result remove comment and add comment to header('Location: '.$nextPage); echo $result; } ?>