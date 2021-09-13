Submitting a form post with PHP and CURL

I created a form and wrote the code to process the form data input using php/cURL in order to return the response body, when i inputed the session code and BVN in the form then clicked on submit instead of returning the response body as below it returned a different result.
What i want is for the code to return a response body, kindly look into the code and profer a solution.
This is what i want to be returned after supplying the required session code and BVN
Response Body
{
"Success": true,
"Errors": [],
"SearchResult": [
{
"Relevance": 100,
"BVN": "46582409734",
"RegistryID": "68793545132457697809856",
"Name": "Gbenga Sulaiman",
"DOBI": "1970-10-20T00:00:00",
"Phone": "08098764562",
"Address": "231, Oba Akran, Allen Avenue\r\nIkeja\\ 035 Lagos",
"EmailAddress": "me@example.com",
"IDs": "",
"Gender": "Male",
"CustomerType": "Person",
"Picture": ""
}
],
"StatusCode": 200,
"Message": "BVN '46582409734' matched 1 customer(s)."
}
Not this, that returned instead
array(12) { [0]=> string(31) "HTTP/1.1 405 Method Not Allowed" [1]=> string(23) "Cache-Control: no-cache"
[2]=> string(16) "Pragma: no-cache" [3]=> string(11) "Allow: POST" [4]=> string(45) "Content-Type:
application/json; charset=utf-8" [5]=> string(11) "Expires: -1" [6]=> string(26) "Server:
Microsoft-IIS/10.0" [7]=> string(27) "X-AspNet-Version: 4.0.30319" [8]=> string(21)
"X-Powered-By: ASP.NET" [9]=> string(35) "Date: Sun, 12 Sep 2021 20:51:20 GMT" [10]=> string(22)
"Connection: keep-alive" [11]=> string(18) "Content-Length: 72" } {"Success":true,
"Errors":[],"EmailAddress":"somebody@example.com","Authenticated":true,
"SessionCode":"149613","AgentID":"737838731263300529",
"AgentName":"Gare Advance Financial Limited AutoCred Test Agent","SubscriberID":"737838737107069765",
"SubscriberName":"Gare Advance Financial Limited","StatusCode":200,"Message":""}
My php and HTML Code
<?php
session_start();
if (empty($_SESSION['login']) || $_SESSION['login'] == false) {
header('Location: /index2.php');
exit;
}
$msg = empty($_SESSION['msg']) ? false : $_SESSION['msg'];
if ($msg) {
// Display the message in the dashboard
echo $msg . "</br>" ;
$data = array(
'EmailAddress' => 'somebody@example.com',
'Password' => 'Durosimi4Eti2021#',
'SubscriberID' => '737838737107069765'
);
$url = "https://api2.creditregistry.com/nigeria/AutoCred/v7.Test/api/Agents/Login";
$options = array(
'http' => array(
'method' => 'POST',
'content' => json_encode( $data ),
'header'=> "Content-Type: application/json\r\n" .
"Accept: application/json\r\n"
)
);
$context = stream_context_create( $options );
$result = file_get_contents( $url, false, $context );
$response = json_decode( $result, true );
echo $result;
}
if (isset($_POST['submitMyBVN']) )
{
//Wrap this code with the button click
$data = array(
'post_request_name_for_mybvn' => $_POST["myBVN"],
'post_request_name_for_mysessioncode' => $_POST["mySessionCode"],
);
$url = "https://api2.creditregistry.com/nigeria/AutoCred/v7.Test/api/Customers/FindByBVN";
//$nextPage = "dashboard.php";
$options = array(
'http' => array(
'method' => 'POST',
'content' => json_encode( $data ),
'header'=> "Content-Type: application/json\r\n" .
"Accept: application/json\r\n"
)
);
$context = stream_context_create( $options );
//$result = file_get_contents( $url, false, $context );
file_get_contents($url, false, stream_context_create(['http' => ['ignore_errors' => true]]));
var_dump($http_response_header);
$response = json_decode( $result, true );
//echo $result; to see the result remove comment and add comment to header('Location: '.$nextPage);
echo $result;
}
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<h3> Welcome to dashboard Method 2 </h3>
<form action="" method="POST">
<label>Enter BVN:</label><br />
<input type="num" name="myBVN" placeholder="Enter BVN" required/>
<br /><br />
<label>Enter Session Code:</label><br />
<input type="num" name="mySessionCode" placeholder="Enter Session Code" required/>
<br /><br />
<button type="submit" name="submitMyBVN">Submit</button>
</form>
</body>
</html>