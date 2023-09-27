Submitted PHP form and array response in particular location within HTML

PHP
1

I try to store result TRUE/FALSE when a form is submitted.
How to manage as message should be within particular location inside HTML template?

<?php

if ($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") {
  $name = sanitize_text_field($_POST["name"]);
  $email = sanitize_email($_POST["email"]);
  $message = sanitize_textarea_field($_POST["message"]);
  
  if (mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers)) {
                // Display a success message
            echo '<div>Message is OK</div';
        } else {
            // Display an error message if the email sending failed
            echo '<div>Please try again!</div>';
        }

} else {
    echo "";
}

?>

Just as an example of response:

  if ($message_result === false) {
    $response = array(
      'success' => false,
      'message' => 'Error with a submitted message.',
    );
  } else {
    $response = array(
      'success' => true,
      'message' => '$pushMessageInPHPTemplate.'
    );
  }

How to push message using array inside particular location within HTML template?

2

I don’t understand your question, but please note that the return value from mail() is not an overall success or failure of the message. It states whether the mail was “accepted for delivery”, which means it was put in the local system’s outbound mail queue. That will be a success if mail is configured correctly, and has very little to do with the user’s perspective, which would be more like “did the mail get there”. And there are plenty of other ways the mail might still not get there. So suggesting the user “try again” is likely not useful. A message like “the mail system is not currently working - a message has been sent to the administrator” would be more appropriate.