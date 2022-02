I want to be able to submit a form on pressing Ctrl+Shift+s. I’ve added the following to my JS but nothing - no errors, nothing in the console, no form submission, and other keystrokes still work.

document.addEventListener("keyup", function(e) { if (e.ctrlKey && e.shiftKey && e.key === "s") document.getElementById("form").submit(); // check for other keystrokes });