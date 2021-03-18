Submit form on Dialog Save. Form contained inside an iframe. "Save" button is not triggering the form Submit

I am playing with a simple example where I have a 2 pages

One page is a simple Form page. That uses jQuery submit() to fire up an alert (“yayyy for summitted”) when the form is submitted.

Page two, places this form in an iframe and loads it into a jQuery Dialog that has a SAVE and CLOSE button

I want to be able to trigger the form Submit using the SAVE BUTTON in the Dialog.

Since the form is in a iframe, I have no idea how to successfully fire up that alert (“yayyy for summitted”).

Been stuck on this for a couple of days. So some help would be nice, thanks…