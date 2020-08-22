Submit button which, after selection in the dropdown menu, carries out an update in MySQL

I don’t have the time for a full example, but can show example parts you could adapt.

First this needs to be in a form . Because the result makes changes to a database, I would use post as the form method, not get .

The form action (script that processes the submission) could be the very same file (processing code at the top) or an entirly different one, depending on your needs or structure.

The select input needs a name attribute, so you can find the data in the post array, call it what you like, for example date_id .

The select query you have will need the row ID adding (using whatever the ID column is named).

SELECT id, FROM_UNIXTIME (date_from, '% Y-% m-% d% H:% i') as date_from FROM mantis_plugin_Calendar_events_table AS mEV INNER JOIN mantis_plugin_Calendar_relationship_table AS mRE ON mEV.id = mRE.event_id INNER JOIN mantis_bug_table AS mTA ON mRE.bug_id = mTA.id WHERE mTA.status = 10

Then the IDs need to go into the options value .

// output data of each row while ($ row = $ result-> fetch_assoc ()) { echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">'. $ row ['date_from']. '</option>'; }

You need a submit button.

<input type="submit" name="submit" value="Submit Data">

And that is your form.

Then to process the form, first you must check the request method for post .

if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST'){ // Form processing goes here }

You will want to retrieve the ID from the post data, the array key will be the name of the select input, eg: $_POST['date_id'] .

$id = $id = preg_replace('#[^0-9]#iu', '', $_POST['date_id']) ; // Get the ID

The preg_replace will strip out anything that is not a number from the result, basic sanitisation of the data.

You should also verify submitted data, but that can be done with a check at the query stage, the query should either work or not, depending upon whether a valid ID was given to it.