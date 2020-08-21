Submit button which, after selection in the dropdown menu, carries out an update in MySQL

PHP
#1

I’ve been puzzling over for 3 days and can’t get the following problem solved (it’s only about the button that represents the problem). I have the following relations or tables in the database: Link

This code is then used to query and convert the date:

<? php
$ servername = "";
$ username = "";
$ password = "";
$ dbname = "";

// Create connection
$ conn = new mysqli ($ servername, $ username, $ password, $ dbname);
// Check connection
if ($ conn-> connect_error) {
 die ("Connection failed:". $ conn-> connect_error);
}
?>
<select>
<? php
$ sql = "SELECT FROM_UNIXTIME (date_from, '% Y-% m-% d% H:% i') as date_from
        FROM mantis_plugin_Calendar_events_table AS mEV
        INNER JOIN mantis_plugin_Calendar_relationship_table AS mRE ON mEV.id = mRE.event_id
        INNER JOIN mantis_bug_table AS mTA ON mRE.bug_id = mTA.id
        WHERE mTA.status = 10 ";

$ result = $ conn-> query ($ sql);

if ($ result-> num_rows> 0) {
 // output data of each row
 while ($ row = $ result-> fetch_assoc ()) {
   echo "<option>". $ row ["date_from"]. "</option>";
 }
} else {
 echo "0 results";
}
$ conn-> close ();
?>

As you can see, only those data should be retrieved that have status 10 in the table “mantis_bug_table”. Now the user should select a date from the dropdown menu and confirm this with a button. By pressing the button, the status should be set from 10 to 50 and thus no longer be displayed (on the website).

In summary: I can’t get the code for the button

I hope one of you can help me

Best regards, Tim

#2

You form action attribute should point to a form processing script which will carry out the update to the database.
To identify which row in the table to update, you may want to select the row ID value in the initial query, and put that into the value attribute of the option tag.
This way the processing script can get the ID from the POST array and give it to the update query.
The actual submit button isn’t the hard part, it’s just a standard form submit input.

#3

Many thanks for the answer. Since I’m relatively new to this area of ​​php, I want to ask if you could show me an example?