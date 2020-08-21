Submit button which, after selection in the dropdown menu, carries out an update in MySQL

I’ve been puzzling over for 3 days and can’t get the following problem solved (it’s only about the button that represents the problem). I have the following relations or tables in the database: Link

This code is then used to query and convert the date:

<? php $ servername = ""; $ username = ""; $ password = ""; $ dbname = ""; // Create connection $ conn = new mysqli ($ servername, $ username, $ password, $ dbname); // Check connection if ($ conn-> connect_error) { die ("Connection failed:". $ conn-> connect_error); } ?> <select> <? php $ sql = "SELECT FROM_UNIXTIME (date_from, '% Y-% m-% d% H:% i') as date_from FROM mantis_plugin_Calendar_events_table AS mEV INNER JOIN mantis_plugin_Calendar_relationship_table AS mRE ON mEV.id = mRE.event_id INNER JOIN mantis_bug_table AS mTA ON mRE.bug_id = mTA.id WHERE mTA.status = 10 "; $ result = $ conn-> query ($ sql); if ($ result-> num_rows> 0) { // output data of each row while ($ row = $ result-> fetch_assoc ()) { echo "<option>". $ row ["date_from"]. "</option>"; } } else { echo "0 results"; } $ conn-> close (); ?>

As you can see, only those data should be retrieved that have status 10 in the table “mantis_bug_table”. Now the user should select a date from the dropdown menu and confirm this with a button. By pressing the button, the status should be set from 10 to 50 and thus no longer be displayed (on the website).

In summary: I can’t get the code for the button

I hope one of you can help me

Best regards, Tim