Submit a form on mouseup

I have a form which allows you to drag elements to new x and y coordinates.

When the form is submitted, everything works great (the 3 variables are in the _POST[]



function endDrag(evt) { selectedElement = false; document.getElementById("objects").innerHTML = '<input type="text" name="'+evt.target.id+'_x" value="'+evt.offsetX+'">'; document.getElementById("objects").innerHTML += '<input type="text" name="'+evt.target.id+'_y" value="'+evt.offsetY+'">'; document.getElementById("room_setup").submit(); }

A problem arrives if I simply drag the mouse in/out of the form without clicking on anything as I only want the form to be submitted once the mouse is clicked on and released.Heres the function,to get my variables and to submit the form

var svg = evt.target; svg.addEventListener('mousedown', startDrag); svg.addEventListener('mousemove', drag); svg.addEventListener('mouseup', endDrag); svg.addEventListener('mouseleave', endDrag); svg.addEventListener('touchstart', startDrag); svg.addEventListener('touchmove', drag); svg.addEventListener('touchend', endDrag); svg.addEventListener('touchleave', endDrag); svg.addEventListener('touchcancel', endDrag);

should I delete all the events which use endDrag except for the mouseup one to ensure the function fires when a click is released