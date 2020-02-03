Submit a form on mouseup

I have a form which allows you to drag elements to new x and y coordinates.

When the form is submitted, everything works great (the 3 variables are in the _POST[]

A problem arrives if I simply drag the mouse in/out of the form without clicking on anything as I only want the form to be submitted once the mouse is clicked on and released.
Heres the function,to get my variables and to submit the form

        function endDrag(evt) {
          selectedElement = false;
		  
		  document.getElementById("objects").innerHTML = '<input type="text" name="'+evt.target.id+'_x" value="'+evt.offsetX+'">';
		  document.getElementById("objects").innerHTML += '<input type="text" name="'+evt.target.id+'_y" value="'+evt.offsetY+'">';
		  document.getElementById("room_setup").submit();
		}

ant it looks like its called on many events

        var svg = evt.target;
        svg.addEventListener('mousedown', startDrag);
        svg.addEventListener('mousemove', drag);
        svg.addEventListener('mouseup', endDrag);
        svg.addEventListener('mouseleave', endDrag);
        svg.addEventListener('touchstart', startDrag);
        svg.addEventListener('touchmove', drag);
        svg.addEventListener('touchend', endDrag);
        svg.addEventListener('touchleave', endDrag);
        svg.addEventListener('touchcancel', endDrag);

should I delete all the events which use endDrag except for the mouseup one to ensure the function fires when a click is released

(I moved this to JavaScript, as there is no PHP content in the question).

What happened when you tried?

So I’m gonna toss on my accessibility hat here and ask, why? By limiting to mouse events your limiting it only to be used by a mouse, not a keyboard. So why are we looking to submit on mouse up?

#5

