Submissions to Search Engines

olyf385: olyf385: Does this actually help your ranking on any of those three?

No. What helps your ranking is the quality of your content and its relevance to the search query, not the number of times you submit it.

You can notify the major search engines of a new site, and if it is correctly structured, they should be able to access and crawl all content without any further intervention. You can submit new pages, if you want them crawled quickly, but it will not affect where they appear in search results.