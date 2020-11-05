Submissions to Search Engines

Hi all,
I’ve seen all these ads for submitting my site over and over again to 700,000+ search engines. I know most people just use the big 3 (Google, Yahoo, MSN). Does this actually help your ranking on any of those three?
I’m sure there’s perfectly legitimate reasons for doing that.
To me, it’s a rather big red flag when a search engine - the thing that’s meant to be a comprehensive list of things on the internet and provider of the ‘best’ sources… needs you to submit your site to it, rather than it finding your site.
Just my opinion.
No. What helps your ranking is the quality of your content and its relevance to the search query, not the number of times you submit it.
You can notify the major search engines of a new site, and if it is correctly structured, they should be able to access and crawl all content without any further intervention. You can submit new pages, if you want them crawled quickly, but it will not affect where they appear in search results.
I feel for you. Getting a site noticed, ranked and traffic is tough and seeing offers like that is tempting. However, there isn’t 700000 search engines in the world. There might be directories or website lists, but not true search engines. To get noticed, aside from creating sufficient content on your site and doing the onpage seo, create videos about your site, hire a legit backlinking company and if possible, create a community for your site. That way you can build up engagement on your site or at least to it. Plus make sure your site is indexed by the top 4 search engines. Once you get ranked there, other directories and any search engines will feed off the top 4. What helps your rankings is getting good PA DA sites to link to your site pages. Good luck.