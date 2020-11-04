Submissions to Search Engines

Hi all,
I’ve seen all these ads for submitting my site over and over again to 700,000+ search engines. I know most people just use the big 3 (Google, Yahoo, MSN). Does this actually help your ranking on any of those three?
I’m sure there’s perfectly legitimate reasons for doing that.
To me, it’s a rather big red flag when a search engine - the thing that’s meant to be a comprehensive list of things on the internet and provider of the ‘best’ sources… needs you to submit your site to it, rather than it finding your site.
Just my opinion.