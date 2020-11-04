Submissions to Search Engines

Hi all,
I’ve seen all these ads for submitting my site over and over again to 700,000+ search engines. I know most people just use the big 3 (Google, Yahoo, MSN). Does this actually help your ranking on any of those three?
I’m sure there’s perfectly legitimate reasons for doing that.
To me, it’s a rather big red flag when a search engine - the thing that’s meant to be a comprehensive list of things on the internet and provider of the ‘best’ sources… needs you to submit your site to it, rather than it finding your site.
Just my opinion.
No. What helps your ranking is the quality of your content and its relevance to the search query, not the number of times you submit it.
You can notify the major search engines of a new site, and if it is correctly structured, they should be able to access and crawl all content without any further intervention. You can submit new pages, if you want them crawled quickly, but it will not affect where they appear in search results.