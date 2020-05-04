Submission form just not submitting :-(

#1

Afternoon from 11° about to rain York Uk :slight_smile:

OK here goes … On this page http://cluster7.website-staging.uk/english-teacher-david.co.uk/ there is a contact submission form at the bottom of the page. The problem is it just hangs despite using a range of php files. I fear Ive done something wrong in terms of the form connecting to the right PHP script. Ive attached all the relevant files for anyone whos got the patience to figure this one out!

Thanks in advance,
David :slight_smile:

mailtest.php (402 Bytes) PHPMailerAutoload.php (1.6 KB) class.smtp.php (37.5 KB) class.pop3.php (10.5 KB) class.phpmailer.php (119.2 KB) index.html (17.5 KB)

#2

Can you post the codes using the </> icon? No one wants to download random files off the internet. It’ll also help us determine your problem without any lag time trying to download something we didn’t want to.

#3

The obvious observation is that you have PHPMailer, but your test mail script is using PHP mail(). The likelihood is that your server is not sending the mail for that reason.

1 Like