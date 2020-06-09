Sublime Text 3 Browser Live preview

im trying to view my work, real time preview on sublime text 3, i used browser-syn and live-mod but in today dates they seems to be working no longer… how can i make real time preview of my php code in browser…???
Can you not simply use
Ctrl+s in your editor and
F5 in your browser, or am I missing something?
You can try live reload which is another Sublime 3.0 package, though I should say that I just tried the browser sync and it worked.
Alternatively, maybe you should consider the browser sync npm package or even Parcel, which comes with built-in live reloading without further config.
That indeed is a possible, but for increased productivity, you likely want your changes to show up as soon as you save a file you’re working on. That way you don’t have to leave your cursor to a different window and focus out of your editor. It sounds like a tiny change, but believe me – it saves a lot of time.
what is did was, install package installer after that simple install browser sync from package install,whenever i click lauch from browser sync menu its open chrome broswer and address open in broswer is: http://localhost:3000/, i belive it should be http://localhost/myprojects (i hvae install node.js as some one told me)…can guide me step for broswer sync it you dont mind…
It really does. We have a development version (which CSS changes don’t cause page reloads, but JS does) that goes off localhost:3000. It keeps everything local and doesn’t push files to the server, which is slower.
Then we have a localhost:5000 which refreshes for every css/js change and actually pushes files to the server with each save. The productivity increase is notable.
Sometimes when copying local files to the server I have had conflicts that prevent the server files from doing what I want then to do so prefer to find problems ASAP:
-
develop locally using Sublime
-
frequently refresh a local open browser page
-
spasmodically RSYNC from a local terminal
-
after RSYNC, refresh a server browser sandbox page
Example of using RSYNC:
rsync -avz /var/www/ci4-strict.tk/ -e ssh myrootname@123.45.67.89:/var/www/ci4-strict.tk/
Results of synchronising nearly 1,000 files:
sending incremental file list
sent 94,857 bytes received 535 bytes 12,718.93 bytes/sec
total size is 18,187,974 bytes, speedup is 190.67 milliSeconds
A complete project is synchonized in seconds to a server side Sandbox.
Edit:
RSYNC works on all platforms