Sublime Text 3 Browser Live preview

You can try live reload which is another Sublime 3.0 package, though I should say that I just tried the browser sync and it worked.

Alternatively, maybe you should consider the browser sync npm package or even Parcel, which comes with built-in live reloading without further config.

gandalf458: gandalf458: Can you not simply use Ctrl+s in your editor and F5 in your browser, or am I missing something?

That indeed is a possible, but for increased productivity, you likely want your changes to show up as soon as you save a file you’re working on. That way you don’t have to leave your cursor to a different window and focus out of your editor. It sounds like a tiny change, but believe me – it saves a lot of time.