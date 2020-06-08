Sublime Text 3 Browser Live preview

im trying to view my work, real time preview on sublime text 3, i used browser-syn and live-mod but in today dates they seems to be working no longer… how can i make real time preview of my php code in browser…???
Can you not simply use
Ctrl+s in your editor and
F5 in your browser, or am I missing something?
You can try live reload which is another Sublime 3.0 package, though I should say that I just tried the browser sync and it worked.
Alternatively, maybe you should consider the browser sync npm package or even Parcel, which comes with built-in live reloading without further config.
That indeed is a possible, but for increased productivity, you likely want your changes to show up as soon as you save a file you’re working on. That way you don’t have to leave your cursor to a different window and focus out of your editor. It sounds like a tiny change, but believe me – it saves a lot of time.