Sub-menu not working properly

How can I ensure proper positioning and alignment of my cascading menu and submenus to prevent overlapping and display issues, especially when resizing the browser window?
I recently applied cascading menu on my client’s website, these are the things you need to keep an eye on:
1- Use position: relative for the parent menu and use position: absolute for sub-menu.
2- Ensure sub-menu has a higher z-index than the surrounding elements.
3- Use `display: none to hide the submenu initially and control its visibility based on user interactions.