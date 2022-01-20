Sub domain doesn't show up in google search

I was under the impression that google indexed subdomains, but treated them as if they were their own separate sites. Which is what I would like as I am trying to serve a couple of different web apps that are not really related to the content on my main domain.
abstract example:
mygame.example.com
grocerylist.example.com
I have robots.text as
# https://www.robotstxt.org/robotstxt.html
User-agent: *
Disallow:
Which, uses am mistaken , should allow the page to be indexed ( or at least listed.
Now it’s been over 6 months since I created the domain, and the page does not show up on a google search, even when I search for the domain name directly ; as in typing “mygame.example.com” in the google search bar.
that search does return the home page of “example.com” with a link asking if i meant “mygame example” (which also doesn’t list the home page of my subdomain)
Is there something specific or additional I have to do to have google index the subdomain and have it show up in searches?
As always, any advice is appreciated.