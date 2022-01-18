Sub domain doesn't show up in google search

I was under the impression that google indexed subdomains, but treated them as if they were their own separate sites. Which is what I would like as I am trying to serve a couple of different web apps that are not really related to the content on my main domain.

abstract example:

mygame.businessdomain.com

grocerylist.businessdomain.com

I have robots.text as

# https://www.robotstxt.org/robotstxt.html User-agent: * Disallow:

Which, uses am mistaken , should allow the page to be indexed ( or at least listed.

Now it’s been over 6 months since I created the domain, and the page does not show up on a google search, even when I search for the domain name directly ; as in typing “mygame.businessdomain.com” in the google search bar.

that search does return the home page of “businessdomain.com” with a link asking if i meant “mygame businessdomain” (which also doesn’t list the home page of my subdomain)

Is there something specific or additional I have to do to have google index the subdomain and have it show up in searches?

As always, any advice is appreciated.