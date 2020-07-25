Styling table

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: How can I use CSS to set the table width and the width of the second column?

The answer to your question was given long before you asked it.

Please read it and do some practice exercises afterwards to apply your newly acquired knowledge.

Table elements can be given classes just like other html elements. Then you can hook styles to those classes or directly to the element itself if it doesn’t conflict with other tables on your site. Same as with any other html element.

Pay particular attention to this section when you reach it …

Table styling quick tips

Before moving on, we thought we’d provide you with a quick list of the most useful points illustrated above: Make your table markup as simple as possible, and keep things flexible, e.g. by using percentages, so the design is more responsive.

Use table-layout : fixed to create a more predictable table layout that allows you to easily set column widths by setting width on their headings ( <th> ).

to create a more predictable table layout that allows you to easily set column widths by setting on their headings ( ). Use border-collapse : collapse to make table elements borders collapse into each other, producing a neater and easier to control look.

to make table elements borders collapse into each other, producing a neater and easier to control look. Use <thead> , <tbody> , and <tfoot> to break up your table into logical chunks and provide extra places to apply CSS to, so it is easier to layer styles on top of one another if required.

, , and to break up your table into logical chunks and provide extra places to apply CSS to, so it is easier to layer styles on top of one another if required. Use zebra striping to make alternative rows easier to read.

Use text-align to line up your <th> and <td> text, to make things neater and easier to follow.

After you have set some styles on your table then post back with your CSS and HTML if you have problems.