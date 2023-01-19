Styling overtop of styled-components

So i’m trying to think of a good way to do this, but I suspect my answer is “bite the bullet”.

Consider the following HTML.

<div id="calendarCanvasHeader" class="sc-ldQhTJ DnLdN"> <div name="calendarCanvasDayHeader" class="sc-tVThF kLhKBA"> ... </div> <div name="calendarCanvasDayHeader" class="sc-tVThF kLhKBA"> ... </div> <div name="calendarCanvasDayHeader" class="sc-tVThF kLhKBA"> ... </div> <div name="calendarCanvasDayHeader" class="sc-tVThF bcLTPL"> ... </div> <div name="calendarCanvasDayHeader" class="sc-tVThF kLhKBA"> ... </div> <div name="calendarCanvasDayHeader" class="sc-tVThF kLhKBA"> ... </div> <div name="calendarCanvasDayHeader" class="sc-tVThF kLhKBA"> ... </div> </div>

(the content of the inner divs is irrelevant to the topic.)

I’m trying to apply CSS on top of the site’s defaults (with Stylus/Stylish);

The difference between “kLhKBA” and “bcLTPL” is that bcLTPL applies a background-color.

The class names are programmatically created, and could change.

The div that the “different” class is applied to will change every day. (It’s hilighting the current day’s header)

Is there a good way to select the “odd one out” without using the specific class name? I cant think of one.

I am not the creator of the site, and so do not have control over the HTML structure or classes.