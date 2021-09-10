Styling multiple $needles in $haystack with str_replace()

The problem: I’m trying to style every instance of a string, for each string value in an array, in a particular piece of content. I’m committed to solving this via PHP.
What I’ve tried: I think I’m close, but my loop isn’t getting me the results I need. The $needle is an array of strings. I’ve been trying to use
str_replace() then run that output against the next string in the array. And loop that until all strings have been given the appropriate styling tags. But I haven’t been able to figure it out so I’ve shared my latest working code.
The output: It shows the proper styling applied to the correct strings, except that I’m getting 4x outputs. I know this is because the loop is running four times, but I can’t figure out how get a single output with all strings properly styled.
Thanks in advance for any thought on this one
// Add style to each instance of $needle found in $haystack
function add_highlight( ) {
$needles = ['Alpha','Quebec','Whiskey','Charlie'];
$haystack = "Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Foxtrot, Quebec, Tango, Whiskey";
foreach ( $needles as $needle ) {
$new_needle = '<span style="background-color:yellow">' . $needle . '</span>';
$new_haystack = str_replace($needle, $new_needle, $haystack);
echo $new_haystack . '<br/>';
}
}