Styling multiple $needles in $haystack with str_replace()

The problem: I’m trying to style every instance of a string, for each string value in an array, in a particular piece of content. I’m committed to solving this via PHP.

What I’ve tried: I think I’m close, but my loop isn’t getting me the results I need. The $needle is an array of strings. I’ve been trying to use str_replace() then run that output against the next string in the array. And loop that until all strings have been given the appropriate styling tags. But I haven’t been able to figure it out so I’ve shared my latest working code.

The output: It shows the proper styling applied to the correct strings, except that I’m getting 4x outputs. I know this is because the loop is running four times, but I can’t figure out how get a single output with all strings properly styled.

Thanks in advance for any thought on this one