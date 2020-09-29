Styling autocomplete result

I have a jquery which retrieves information from a database. This is working fine.

success: function (data) {
                                  
response($.map(data.d, function (item) {
return {
            label: item.split('|')[0] + ' (' + item.split('|')[1] + ')',
             val: item.split('|')[2]
          }
 }))
 },

I know how to style the box thru ul.ui-autocomplete but what I need is going a little deeper. See picture below: this is the information I am getting, left side of the print screen. What I need to achieve is what is shown on the right, that can be seen here this website, meaning the highlighted part should be aligned on the right. I tried (you never know!) + ’ (’ + item.split(’|’)[1] + ‘)’ but the word is showing up

The link doesn’t go to your site does it, in that case the screenshot is enough to show what you want. :slight_smile:

Can you instead point to your site, or post the code for the relevant parts?

Without code you could only get a very general advice, if any.

My site is at development stage and only working locally but my code is based upon this sample https://www.aspsnippets.com/Articles/Implement-jQuery-AutoComplete-TextBox-from-database-using-AJAX-PageMethods-in-ASPNet.aspx

The other site is https://www.toctoc.com/ to make it working enter say “laut” in the space “Ingresa un barrio, comuna o ciudad”

Could you also post the code you have so far?

like relevant HTML and CSS snippets. :slight_smile: