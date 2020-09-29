Styling autocomplete result

I have a jquery which retrieves information from a database. This is working fine.

success: function (data) { response($.map(data.d, function (item) { return { label: item.split('|')[0] + ' (' + item.split('|')[1] + ')', val: item.split('|')[2] } })) },

I know how to style the box thru ul.ui-autocomplete but what I need is going a little deeper. See picture below: this is the information I am getting. What I need to achieve is what is shown on the right, can be seen here this website meaning the highlighted part aligned on the right. I tried (you never know!) + ’ (’ + item.split(’|’)[1] + ‘)’ but the word is showing up