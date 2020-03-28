Styling < audio > element

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: And when I access the same web page on my Mac I see this…

I think you have your images backwards. The square ended player is what I see on windows.

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: Is there a way to make the player look like the second example or style things even more to my liking?

Seeing how your pressed for time it would be best not to worry about it now. Also keep in mind that the users default player is what they are used to seeing anyways.

I suspect the video player is similar to form controls, there will probably be some styles you can’t override or change.

See the <audio> element “Styling with CSS” in the usage notes at MDN.

The <audio> element has no intrinsic visual output of its own unless the controls attribute is specified, in which case the browser’s default controls are shown. The default controls have a display value of inline by default, and it is often a good idea set the value to block to improve control over positioning and layout, unless you want it to sit within a text block or similar. You can style the default controls with properties that affect the block as a single unit, so for example you can give it a border and border-radius , padding , margin , etc. You can’t however style the individual components inside the audio player (e.g. change the button size or icons, change the font, etc.), and the controls are different across the different browsers. To get a consistent look and feel across browsers, you’ll need to create custom controls; these can be marked up and styled in whatever way you want, and then JavaScript can be used along with the HTMLMediaElement API to wire up their functionality.

So it sounds like you can give the main block container round corners with border-radius.

If you want to know what all is involved with the default styles from firefox on windows just take a look at the mozilla videocontrols.css file.

If you use your inspector tool in FF you will see these styles.