How do I change the appearance of the < audio > element?

When I access my web page on in Windows I see this…

And when I access the same web page on my Mac I see this…

As @coothead and @Ray.H were helping me in another thread, I’m not sure if I messed something up, or if the difference I see are between operating systems?

Not surprisingly, I think the Windows version is large, clunky, and ugly.

Is there a way to make the player look like the second example or style things even more to my liking?