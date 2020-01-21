Styling an image

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
of course, one would not use separate images for the gallery.
Instead they would all be joined together to form a sprite.
Here is an example for the first two covers…
Sprite:-
Code:-
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f9f9f9;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
}
#gallery {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
list-style: none;
}
#gallery a {
position: relative;
display: block;
width: 6.25em;
height: 9.375em;
margin: 0.4em;
border: 1px solid rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.9 ); /* adjust values to suit */
box-shadow: 0.25em 0.25em 0.25em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 ); /* adjust values to suit */
}
#gallery span {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: url( https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/books-sprite.jpg );
}
#gallery li:nth-of-type(2) span {
background-position: -6.25em 0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<ul id="gallery">
<li>
<a href="https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/3188964-the-doors-of-perception">
The Doors of Perception
<span></span>
</a>
</li><li>
<a href="https://www.fadedpage.com/showbook.php?pid=20171022">
Heaven and Hell
<span></span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</body>
</html>
coothead