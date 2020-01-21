Styling an image

Currently I am using Snagit to make thumbnails for a product gallery, and I am wondering if it would be better to add a border to the image in Snagit or to use CSS to do the styling?

These are book covers which are white with the only color being from the company logo and then black font for the book title.

Is there any downside to doing everything using CSS?

If it is okay to add the border using CSS, would I apply that to the < img > tag?

Also, how would I add a shadow to the thumbnail using CSS?