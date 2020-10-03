Styling an H1 with multiple colors

I’m going to leave you with one last option and then I’ll leave it up to you to make your choice.

This image replacement subject started when Dave brought it to your attention in post #22 that search engines could have trouble with the spans in your h1.

Normally when an image replacement is done it is because it is a logo or fancy font replacing the underlying text. That doesn’t seem to be the case here.

I installed Website SEO Checker on Chrome and then ran the following page through it and scored a 100 . Then I ran it through the validator and it passed with No errors or warnings.

Using pseudo ::before and ::after on the h1 anchor you can achieve the same thing as your doing with an image. The concept is nothing new, in the link Dave gave I noticed some image replacement methods hooking the image to a pseudo element. I think it was a problem in days gone by with old IE but that is no longer a concern.

Pseudo content only gets displayed visually by the browser. It is not actual content in the source code so you don’t have any issues with duplicate content.

So give this a try and see what you think…



<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Test Page</title> <style> #mast{ padding: 5px 0 0 0; } #pageHeader{ padding: 5px 0 2px 0; font-family: Georgia, "Times New Roman", Serif; } #pageHeader h1{ font-weight:normal; position:relative; margin:0; padding:0; display:table; width:210px; /*same as min width for display:table*/ height:36px; font-size:30px; line-height: 36px; outline:1px solid red; } #pageHeader h1 a{ text-decoration:none; position:absolute; top:0; left:0; right:0; height:100%; font-size:36px; line-height: .8; background:#eee; } #pageHeader h1 a::before{ content:"My"; color:red; margin-left:2px; } #pageHeader h1 a::after{ content:"Company"; color:green; } </style> </head> <body> <div id="mast"> <div id="pageHeader"> <h1>MyCompany<a href="/"></a></h1> </div> <ul class="topMenu menuAqua"> <li class="menuAqua_Current">Home</li> <li>News</li> <li>Articles</li> <li>How-To</li> <li>Gallery</li> <li class="menuLast">Store</li> </ul> </div> </body> </html>

