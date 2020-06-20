Styling an H1 with multiple colors

@coothead,

Just re-read your earlier post…

Okay, so you are claiming a PNG is better because it is like 5X smaller, right?

How exactly did you create the PNG?

What about my concerns about sharpness?

My PNG was fuzzy. And, in theory, an SVG should be “pixel-perfect”.

In addition, there is the challenge of me learning how to do something new, i.e. learning how to use SVGs.

I realize that I’m probably being nitpicky, but never any harm in trying to learn new and better ways to do things.

On a side note, if Google would stop being stupid, then I think the best solution would be if I could use this and not get dinged on SEO…