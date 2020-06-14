Styling an H1 with multiple colors

And I had a PNG file for years, but it is blurry. And, it is not the purpose of this thread.
Surely, you’re not casting aspersions on the image that
I especially created for you in just a couple of minutes?
coothead
Just re-read your earlier post…
Okay, so you are claiming a PNG is better because it is like 5X smaller, right?
How exactly did you create the PNG?
What about my concerns about sharpness?
My PNG was fuzzy. And, in theory, an SVG should be “pixel-perfect”.
In addition, there is the challenge of me learning how to do something new, i.e. learning how to use SVGs.
I realize that I’m probably being nitpicky, but never any harm in trying to learn new and better ways to do things.
On a side note, if Google would stop being stupid, then I think the best solution would be if I could use this and not get dinged on SEO…
<h1><span class="logoRed">My</span><span class="logoGreen">Company</span></h1>
Nothing wrong, it got too late for me last night, had to go.
In your h1 span css, be sure to always include offset values (top:0; left:0;). If you don’t it will position from it’s location in the page flow.
h1 span{
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
background: url('images/MyCompany_gray.svg') no-repeat; /* Image overlays H1 which is still there. */
margin: 0;
width: 100%; /* Expand to Parent's Size. */
height: 100%; /* Expand to Parent's Size. */
}
On the h1, make sure it is the same size as your image.
#pageHeader h1{
position: relative; /* Create "Positioned" Containing-Block. */
margin: 0; /* Reset */
padding: 0; /* Reset */
width: 228px; /* Image Width. */
height: 40px; /* Image Height. */
font-family: Georgia, Times New Roman, Serif;
font-size: 2.1rem;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1;
}
I changed your image to 228 x 40
MyCompany_gray.zip (6.6 KB)
sp_logo-issue_01.html (6.7 KB)
Okay, I made your changes, and now I do see the entire SVG.
Some questions…
1.) How did you know to change it to 228px wide?
2.) In the SVG file, are these valies being used?
<svg
xmlns...
width="227.35153"
height="38.992191"
3.) What is it that when I changed those values and saved the SVG file, it didn’t chnage the physical appearance of “MyCompany”?
4.) Farther down in the SVG, why did changing these values have no impact…
<g
id="text2985"
style="font-size:40px'font-style:normal.....
5.) Even though “MyCompany” is now fully displayed, it is too big!
How can I make it smaller?
Can I do that with my CSS? (I’m guessing the answer is now, because you had to expand the H1 in CSS to allow everything to appear.
I had hoped to just be able to tweak the code in the SVG.
Or do I have to go back into Inkscape, and create a new file with a smaller font, e.g. 36px?
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
I’ve got nothing against you learning about SVG but I would suggest
that this is not the project to start your education.
The place to start, is with creation of basic shapes; lines, rectangles
and circles until you get the feel of working with it.
For example, I created this with basics…
Animated one way switching diagram
As for png blurriness, well I cannot discern any difference…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
h1,h2 {
font-size: 1em;
color: #565656;
}
h1{
font-size: 1.25em;
text-transform: capitalize;
}
img {
display: block;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>png v svg</h1>
<h2>my png</h2>
<img src="https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/MyCompany.png" width="229" height="40" alt="">
<h2>your svg</h2>
<img src="https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/MyCompany_clear.svg" width="227" height="39" alt="">
</body>
</html>
coothead
I just rounded them UP to the next whole even number. For the sake of being able to do the same for the H1 in the css.
Probably because it’s hard for you to see a fraction of a pixel with the naked eye, if that’s what you mean.
I made the changes in my text editor and saved the file from there, not in Inkscape.
I believe that’s what you need to do.
And I agree with coothead, I see no need for an svg here since it is all fixed dimensions. There is nothing to scale so no need for svg.
Just so you know, you can make your image in Inkscape as an svg and then save it as a png.
file > Export Bitmap > Page > Bitmap Size > 228 x 40
The rgba color on that was 240,240,240,255
I’m just using the existing image as an example, if you need it smaller then start over and reduce the font size
No, if I changed the height from 38.992199 to something like 80, and guestimated the width accordingly, I see no changes when I then preview the the updated file.
So why wouldn’t that double the size of the SVG visually?
Okay, but it makes no sense if an SVG is a set of code instructions, and you change those code instructions, then why doesn’t the SVG adapt?
For instance, last night I tried changing the font from Georgia to Arial, and again, nothing changed on my screen?!
If I can get a sharper image, then I agree.
(Remember, when I made my image, it was a screenshot - which is not the same things as creating the file in something like Inkscape.)
Okay, let me experiment with that.
You have to set a bg color on the svg before you save it as png. Otherwise it will be transparent. See my edit above.
I’m seriously not trying to make this so difficult, but it’s the software that is acting up!!
So I went back into Inkscape, created a new “MyCompany” SVG, and then I exported it as a PNG.
Problem #1:
The PNG image is pixelated/blurry just like I experienced with my old screenshot version of my logo from years past.
Problem #2:
The image is chopped off slightly…
In Inkscape it says…
Export area > Selection
Width: 225.352
Height: 36.992
Bitmap size:
Width: 226 at 90.07 dpi
Height: 37
My CSS is the same as you recommended above (i.e. width: 228px, height: 40px)
Please see updated attached ZIP…
PNG issues.zip (169.8 KB)
Yes, I see, it is very blurry. Inkscape does not do very well saving an svg as a png.
Backing up to one of your previous questions. Yes, you can use CSS to add a bg color to the image in your background image.
Note the background color added before the image url
h1 span{
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
background: #eee url('test.svg') no-repeat; /*bg color added to svg via css*/
margin: 0;
width: 210px;
height: 36px;
}
Now with that aside you can change it on the fly whenever you like via css and not have to worry about hard coding the image.
I was able to make an svg image of your text that came in at 2.21 kb
test-svg.zip (1.1 KB)
In Inkscape > create text object (A) > set font size (36px) > family (Georgia)
Start typing your text, don’t worry about svg size yet.
MyCompany
Highlight “My” with cursor > color red
Highlight “Company” with cursor > color green
Then file > document properties > resize page to fit content > add margins if needed
Then manually adjust sizes to next whole pixel size (eliminate fractions). Close document properties.
Now highlight all text with text tool > go to top menu > object > align and distribute > center on x & y axis in your new manually set page size > Save File
Screen shot from firefox below, actual svg image in zip file above.
210px x 36px
In h1 styles below, 30px font-size x 1.2 line-height = 36px
(don’t worry that it is not the same font size as the svg, you need to allow for a readable line-height on the real page text)
Add overflow:hidden; for protection against text overflow for users who “zoom text only”.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Test Page</title>
<style>
#mast{
padding: 5px 0 0 0;
}
#pageHeader{
padding: 5px 0 2px 0;
}
#pageHeader h1{
position: relative; /* Create "Positioned" Containing-Block. */
margin: 0; /* Reset */
padding: 0; /* Reset */
width: 210px; /* Image Width. */
height: 36px; /* Image Height. */
overflow:hidden;
font-family: Georgia, Times New Roman, Serif;
font-size:30px;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 36px;
}
h1 a{
text-decoration: none;
}
h1 span{
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
background: #eee url('test.svg') no-repeat; /*bg color added to svg via css*/
margin: 0;
width: 210px;
height: 36px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="mast">
<div id="pageHeader">
<h1>
<a href='/'>
<!-- Display SVG logo if images on -->
<span></span>
<!-- Display text if images off -->
MyCompany
</a>
</h1>
</div>
<ul class="topMenu menuAqua">
<li class="menuAqua_Current">Home</li>
<li>News</li>
<li>Articles</li>
<li>How-To</li>
<li>Gallery</li>
<li class="menuLast">Store</li>
</ul>
</div>
</body>
</html>
test.html (1.6 KB)
[Off-topic]
There older I get I never cease to be amazed at individual’s priorities:)
Perhaps Google was listening and while you were procrastinating about your web site creation they created a new image format.
[/Off-topic]
A lot of moving parts!!
Okay, this will be a long response…
Maybe I would have better luck creating a PNG in Gimp?
Thanks for the tip, but there is a problem to that approach…
When I turn images off in Firefox, the #EEE background remains, even though the image (obviously) disappears, and so it blocks out the underlying H1 text.
So that approach is no go. (I will simply add a background color to the SVG file like you showed me before.)
With everything we have discussed, I’m confused on this point…
I known the PNG I created in Inkscape looked like crap.
And to be honest, I didn’t pay attention to the quality of my SVG last night - I just know my complaint was that it was too big and I didn’t have an easy way to change the size in the SVG file itself.
I followed your instructions below, and the SVG looked good, but to be honest, I’m not sure that my previous SVG looked bad - it was just too big. So while your steps are slightly different than what i did, I’m not sure if there was some point to them?
More comments below…
Here are the steps I took in Inkscape…
On my Mac…
- Launch Inkscape.
- Drag window to maximize - such a pain!
- Change zoom to 100% - another pain!
- Scroll to upper left-hand corner.
- Choose “Georgia” as font in upper toolbar.
- Choose “36pt” as font-size in upper toolbar.
- Click on page towards upper left-hand corner.
- Click on “A” icon in tool palette.
- Type: “MyCompany”
- Use arrow keys to highlight “My”.
- Choose red in color palette to make “My” red.
- Use arrow keys to highlight “Company”.
- Choose blue in color palette to make “Company” blue.
- Click on Arrow (“Select and transform objects”) in tool palette.
- “MyCompany” box will now have a dotted line with 8 double-arrows.
- Click on Padlock in upper toolbar to lock proportions.
- Choose File > Document Properties
- Choose “Resize page to content” button to expand menu section.
- Set margins to 1px. (Avoids unexplained clipping!!)
- Choose “Resize page to drawing or selection”.
- Change Width from “204.82” to “205”.
- Change Height from “35.29” to “36”.
- Choose “Resize page to drawing or selection”.
- Close “Document Properties”.
- Text box is still highlighted with Arrow (“Select and transform objects”).
(NOTE: - I didn’t see the option: Object > Align and Distribute > “Center on X & Y axis”)
- Choose File > Save As
- Name the file.
- Save as “Plain SVG”.
- Open newly created SVG file in Text Editor.
- In “<svg” section, after “height”, add:
style="background-color: #EEE;"
I tweaked this so the H1 didn’t peek out at different zooms.
Attached is my latest version…
v6.zip (3.1 KB)
I forgot about that, right, it will need to go in the image.
The point was to let the text determine the image size and then just let the resize function fit the page to it.
I was just showing you some Inkscape features you might not have been aware of. If you can make a clean png in Gimp then that’s fine too.
Still good to know that you can set background-color like that.
Thank you for typing that up. My point was this thread is so long i sorta got lost in what we were trying to do?!
My take away was this:
There was nothing wrong with my original SVG, it was just too big. And apparently you have to get the SVG size correct in Inkscape, and at 40pt my text was too big.
By the way,I’m not sure you responded to this…
Why can’t you simply go into the SVG file and change the Font-Family, Font-Size, Font-Color, etc on-the-fly like we did with adding a background-color?
Another tool to learn!
What was that supposed to do?
I do see a “Center on vertical axis” and then a separate “Center on horizintal axis”, but your comments made it sound like there was a way to center things in the box which I was saying that i don’t see that option.
Also, when I was watching videos on YouTube when I started this thread, everyone keeps saying you needed to choose: Path > Object to Path
What is that supposed to do?
And what exactly is a “path”?
It didn’t seem like I needed that for what i am doing.
Thanks.
Actually you can. Take a look at the source code and give it a shot.
First you need to understand that not all fonts have the same size glyphs so that can throw off the overall svg size. That’s why you sized it after you typed your text. Change the font family without changing the svg size and the text may not fit as well anymore.
Inkscape is a wysiwyg svg editor. It’s going to inject a lot of inline styles that don’t always follow svg best practices.
I’m not one to explain things that have already been explained, or are just a google search away from a better answer than I can give.
SVG main purpose is for drawing shapes and patterns, not so much for drawing text. You didn’t need the
<path> since you had no paths, just text.
When I tried last night it didn’t work. And I made big changes like changing from Georgia to Arial and from 40pt to 80pt font.
When I tried it just now it suddenly worked?!
Looks like too much work, because some of the values don’t make sense to me and so it would be trial-and-error (e.g. transform=(-91.84375, -65.4567))
Okay.
That is another strange thing… My resize apparently didn’t keep, because it is back to: width=204.81641 instead of 205 and height=35.292969 instead of 36.
Things look okay, but the file seems screwed up.
Yeah, it reminds me of Dreamweaver…
Yeah. Well, all of this was still very educational.
I guess I’ll have to see how things work in production - assuming I ever get there!
Thanks to everyone’s help, I at least have a basic understanding of Inkscape and SVG files.
It might be better to learn how to create a PNG in Gimp but I don’t have time for that now.
I do think that it makes sense to use the image replacement technique so I keep semantically correct and please search engine for SEO, while also having a logo that accurately reflects my branding.
Maybe that new format that @John_Betong mentioned is an option too?
Wow! I just spent two days to get a stupid freaking colored text logo working.
No wonder I cannot seem to get my website done?!
I’m going to leave you with one last option and then I’ll leave it up to you to make your choice.
This image replacement subject started when Dave brought it to your attention in post #22 that search engines could have trouble with the spans in your h1.
Normally when an image replacement is done it is because it is a logo or fancy font replacing the underlying text. That doesn’t seem to be the case here.
I installed Website SEO Checker on Chrome and then ran the following page through it and scored a 100. Then I ran it through the validator and it passed with No errors or warnings.
Using pseudo ::before and ::after on the h1 anchor you can achieve the same thing as your doing with an image. The concept is nothing new, in the link Dave gave I noticed some image replacement methods hooking the image to a pseudo element. I think it was a problem in days gone by with old IE but that is no longer a concern.
Pseudo content only gets displayed visually by the browser. It is not actual content in the source code so you don’t have any issues with duplicate content.
So give this a try and see what you think…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Test Page</title>
<style>
#mast{
padding: 5px 0 0 0;
}
#pageHeader{
padding: 5px 0 2px 0;
font-family: Georgia, "Times New Roman", Serif;
}
#pageHeader h1{
font-weight:normal;
position:relative;
margin:0;
padding:0;
display:table;
width:210px; /*same as min width for display:table*/
height:36px;
font-size:30px;
line-height: 36px;
outline:1px solid red;
}
#pageHeader h1 a{
text-decoration:none;
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
height:100%;
font-size:36px;
line-height: .8;
background:#eee;
}
#pageHeader h1 a::before{
content:"My";
color:red;
margin-left:2px;
}
#pageHeader h1 a::after{
content:"Company";
color:green;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="mast">
<div id="pageHeader">
<h1>MyCompany<a href="/"></a></h1>
</div>
<ul class="topMenu menuAqua">
<li class="menuAqua_Current">Home</li>
<li>News</li>
<li>Articles</li>
<li>How-To</li>
<li>Gallery</li>
<li class="menuLast">Store</li>
</ul>
</div>
</body>
</html>
pseudo-test.html (1.2 KB)
May I suggest going back to SVG basics because they are remarkably powerful especially for simple text which has an abundance of styling options:
Jenkov SVG Tutorial is a good starting point.
Also please note from the simple demo that SVGs are designed to SCALE. Applying width and height to the SVG tag defeats the whole XML object (excuse the pun) and instead should be replaced with viewbox()
.
Online Demo
https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/upstateleafpeeper/
Screendump
Source Code:
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
$title = 'John_Betong Scaling SVG ';
$tutorial = 'http://tutorials.jenkov.com/svg/text-element.html';
echo "
<!DOCTYPE HTML><html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='utf-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1'>
<title> $title </title>
<style>
svg {
background-color: #ffffcc;
margin: 0.42em;
}
.clb {clear: both;}
.fll {float: left;} .flr {float: right;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1> $title </h1>
<h2> <a href='$tutorial'> $tutorial </a> </h2>
<hr>
";
for($i2=1088; $i2>=88; $i2 -= 180) :
echo $svg = "
<svg viewBox = '0 0 $i2 32'>
<text x='0' y='1em' fill='blue'>\$i2=$i2</text>
<text
style='
font-family: Arial;
font-size : 134;
stroke : #ff0000;
fill : #00ff00;
'
x='90' y='1em' fill='red'>My </text>
<text x='112px' y='1em' fill='green'>Company</text>
</svg>
";
endfor;
echo '</body></html>';
Edit:
Amended script and removed spurious spaces in
<text>...</text> because they matter
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
check out the attachment, it contains very simple
and easy to comprehend coding for your project.
MyCompany.zip (3.2 KB)
It should stop this thread going to the 100 mark !!!
coothead