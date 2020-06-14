Styling an H1 with multiple colors

Yes, I see, it is very blurry. Inkscape does not do very well saving an svg as a png.
Backing up to one of your previous questions. Yes, you can use CSS to add a bg color to the image in your background image.
Note the background color added before the image url
h1 span{
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
background: #eee url('test.svg') no-repeat; /*bg color added to svg via css*/
margin: 0;
width: 210px;
height: 36px;
}
Now with that aside you can change it on the fly whenever you like via css and not have to worry about hard coding the image.
I was able to make an svg image of your text that came in at 2.21 kb
test-svg.zip (1.1 KB)
In Inkscape > create text object (A) > set font size (36px) > family (Georgia)
Start typing your text, don’t worry about svg size yet.
MyCompany
Highlight “My” with cursor > color red
Highlight “Company” with cursor > color green
Then file > document properties > resize page to fit content > add margins if needed
Then manually adjust sizes to next whole pixel size (eliminate fractions). Close document properties.
Now highlight all text with text tool > go to top menu > object > align and distribute > center on x & y axis in your new manually set page size > Save File
Screen shot from firefox below, actual svg image in zip file above.
210px x 36px
In h1 styles below, 30px font-size x 1.2 line-height = 36px
(don’t worry that it is not the same font size as the svg, you need to allow for a readable line-height on the real page text)
Add overflow:hidden; for protection against text overflow for users who “zoom text only”.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Test Page</title>
<style>
#mast{
padding: 5px 0 0 0;
}
#pageHeader{
padding: 5px 0 2px 0;
}
#pageHeader h1{
position: relative; /* Create "Positioned" Containing-Block. */
margin: 0; /* Reset */
padding: 0; /* Reset */
width: 210px; /* Image Width. */
height: 36px; /* Image Height. */
overflow:hidden;
font-family: Georgia, Times New Roman, Serif;
font-size:30px;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 36px;
}
h1 a{
text-decoration: none;
}
h1 span{
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
background: #eee url('test.svg') no-repeat; /*bg color added to svg via css*/
margin: 0;
width: 210px;
height: 36px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="mast">
<div id="pageHeader">
<h1>
<a href='/'>
<!-- Display SVG logo if images on -->
<span></span>
<!-- Display text if images off -->
MyCompany
</a>
</h1>
</div>
<ul class="topMenu menuAqua">
<li class="menuAqua_Current">Home</li>
<li>News</li>
<li>Articles</li>
<li>How-To</li>
<li>Gallery</li>
<li class="menuLast">Store</li>
</ul>
</div>
</body>
</html>
test.html (1.6 KB)