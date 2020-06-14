Styling an H1 with multiple colors

@Ray.H,

Ray.H: Ray.H: UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: When I turn images off in Firefox, the #EEE background remains, even though the image (obviously) disappears, and so it blocks out the underlying H1 text. I forgot about that, right, it will need to go in the image.

Still good to know that you can set background-color like that.

Ray.H: Ray.H: UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: So while your steps are slightly different than what i did, I’m not sure if there was some point to them? The point was to let the text determine the image size and then just let the resize function fit the page to it. I was just showing you some Inkscape features you might not have been aware of.

Thank you for typing that up. My point was this thread is so long i sorta got lost in what we were trying to do?!

My take away was this:

There was nothing wrong with my original SVG, it was just too big. And apparently you have to get the SVG size correct in Inkscape, and at 40pt my text was too big.

By the way,I’m not sure you responded to this…

Why can’t you simply go into the SVG file and change the Font-Family, Font-Size, Font-Color, etc on-the-fly like we did with adding a background-color?

Ray.H: Ray.H: If you can make a clean png in Gimp then that’s fine too.

Another tool to learn!

Ray.H: Ray.H: UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: (NOTE: - I didn’t see the option: Object > Align and Distribute > “Center on X & Y axis”)

What was that supposed to do?

I do see a “Center on vertical axis” and then a separate “Center on horizintal axis”, but your comments made it sound like there was a way to center things in the box which I was saying that i don’t see that option.

Also, when I was watching videos on YouTube when I started this thread, everyone keeps saying you needed to choose: Path > Object to Path

What is that supposed to do?

And what exactly is a “path”?

It didn’t seem like I needed that for what i am doing.

Thanks.