Styling an H1 with multiple colors

Yes, I see, it is very blurry. Inkscape does not do very well saving an svg as a png.

Backing up to one of your previous questions. Yes, you can use CSS to add a bg color to the image in your background image.

Note the background color added before the image url

h1 span{ position:absolute; top:0; left:0; background: #eee url('test.svg') no-repeat; /*bg color added to svg via css*/ margin: 0; width: 210px; height: 36px; }

Now with that aside you can change it on the fly whenever you like via css and not have to worry about hard coding the image.

I was able to make an svg image of your text that came in at 2.21 kb

test-svg.zip (1.1 KB)

In Inkscape > create text object (A) > set font size (36px) > family (Georgia)

Start typing your text, don’t worry about svg size yet.

MyCompany

Highlight “My” with cursor > color red

Highlight “Company” with cursor > color green

Then file > document properties > resize page to fit content > add margins if needed

Then manually adjust sizes to next whole pixel size (eliminate fractions). Close document properties.

Now highlight all text with text tool > go to top menu > object > align and distribute > center on x & y axis in your new manually set page size > Save File

Screen shot from firefox below, actual svg image in zip file above.

210px x 36px



In h1 styles below, 30px font-size x 1.2 line-height = 36px

(don’t worry that it is not the same font size as the svg, you need to allow for a readable line-height on the real page text)

Add overflow:hidden; for protection against text overflow for users who “zoom text only”.

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Test Page</title> <style> #mast{ padding: 5px 0 0 0; } #pageHeader{ padding: 5px 0 2px 0; } #pageHeader h1{ position: relative; /* Create "Positioned" Containing-Block. */ margin: 0; /* Reset */ padding: 0; /* Reset */ width: 210px; /* Image Width. */ height: 36px; /* Image Height. */ overflow:hidden; font-family: Georgia, Times New Roman, Serif; font-size:30px; font-weight: normal; line-height: 36px; } h1 a{ text-decoration: none; } h1 span{ position:absolute; top:0; left:0; background: #eee url('test.svg') no-repeat; /*bg color added to svg via css*/ margin: 0; width: 210px; height: 36px; } </style> </head> <body> <div id="mast"> <div id="pageHeader"> <h1> <a href='/'> <!-- Display SVG logo if images on --> <span></span> <!-- Display text if images off --> MyCompany </a> </h1> </div> <ul class="topMenu menuAqua"> <li class="menuAqua_Current">Home</li> <li>News</li> <li>Articles</li> <li>How-To</li> <li>Gallery</li> <li class="menuLast">Store</li> </ul> </div> </body> </html>

test.html (1.6 KB)