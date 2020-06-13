Styling an H1 with multiple colors

Okay, let me try to put something together.
In the mean time, I went in and tweaked things in the SVG file like the height and width and font-size and even font-face and it didn’t change anything after saving the SVG file…
In the top menu click on > file > document properties > Then on the Page tab you will see background. Hover and click on background
I am trying to put together a sample, but it rather tricky considering that I have multiple files in my real dev environment…
In Inkscape, what do I set the Alpha at?
They all set at 255 for white.
I’m dying in Inkscape…
I tried following your advice, and set File > Document roperties > Page > Background to “000000FF” to make it clear what is going on.
Then I clicked on “Resize page to drawing or selection” and saved it as a new file versions as “Plain SVG”.
When I Preview that new file I see a white background.
I use Inkscape to draw plans with so I pretty familiar with it.
But I use templates that I created that has everything set in inches instead of pixels. That way my plans are drawn to scale, 1" = 1’
I use the resize page function too.
It took a long time just to learn what I needed it to do and I don’t even know half of what it can do.
So it worked for you right?
I am usually a big fan of open-source, but my experience with Gimp and Inkscape is that the tutorials and reference material suck big time, and so when I am ready to learn design, I’ll likely pony up and get the Adobe suite, because at least I know there is lots of support for their products. (Then maybe after I learn the concepts like “paths”, I could use Inkscape?)
If I go in and manually change the SVG code, yes, I get the background color to appear.
If I follow your advice on how to change the background color IN Inkscape, it appears to change, but after opening up the modified/new file, I do NOT see the background color.
And, if I try and modify thinks like Font, Size, Dimensions in the SVG file, none of those changes take, thus I still have part of my text H1 sticking out from beneath my SVG.
Lastly, I am trying to get you a sample, but in my sample HTML, the SVG is covering the background text which means I have to troubleshoot to break things so you can help me fix them?!
(Since you do wood-working for a living, it’s like “new construction” versus “remodeling” - i simple can’t just send over one HTML file though i would like to, and once I start digging around in multiple files, it’s a real challenge to get you what you need - just the fact of a legacy website and a very complicated website.
Attached is a zip with a sample HTML file and two sample SVGs.
Since I missed you, I took extra time to add comments and test what i could.
Everything you need should be there.
Look forward to hearing back from you as to what i am am doing wrong.
Thanks!
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
at the risk of getting up your proboscis again,
I would humbly suggest that you forget the
svg image- ( 18.9KB ) - and instead just use
a png image - ( 3.6KB )…
coothead
Why do you say that?
And @Ray.H, why are you giving up?
Did I do/say something wrong?
(I stayed up late last night to apply Ray’s advice and ultimately your advice - I think - @coothead to use an SVG because it is supposed to be superior to an image. )
:
Fwiw, I’ve made great progress learning the basics of SVG so it seems like a shame to give up . (Inkscape sems to be the biggest pain…)
Most importantly, what I had last night is close, it just needs to be tweaked to get it to work properly.
That being, how can I most easily adjust the size of my “MyCompany” SVG so it fits into the mast??
coothead
And I had a PNG file for years, but it is blurry. And, it is not the purpose of this thread.
Surely, you’re not casting aspersions on the image that
I especially created for you in just a couple of minutes?
coothead
Just re-read your earlier post…
Okay, so you are claiming a PNG is better because it is like 5X smaller, right?
How exactly did you create the PNG?
What about my concerns about sharpness?
My PNG was fuzzy. And, in theory, an SVG should be “pixel-perfect”.
In addition, there is the challenge of me learning how to do something new, i.e. learning how to use SVGs.
I realize that I’m probably being nitpicky, but never any harm in trying to learn new and better ways to do things.
On a side note, if Google would stop being stupid, then I think the best solution would be if I could use this and not get dinged on SEO…
<h1><span class="logoRed">My</span><span class="logoGreen">Company</span></h1>
Nothing wrong, it got too late for me last night, had to go.
In your h1 span css, be sure to always include offset values (top:0; left:0;). If you don’t it will position from it’s location in the page flow.
h1 span{
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
background: url('images/MyCompany_gray.svg') no-repeat; /* Image overlays H1 which is still there. */
margin: 0;
width: 100%; /* Expand to Parent's Size. */
height: 100%; /* Expand to Parent's Size. */
}
On the h1, make sure it is the same size as your image.
#pageHeader h1{
position: relative; /* Create "Positioned" Containing-Block. */
margin: 0; /* Reset */
padding: 0; /* Reset */
width: 228px; /* Image Width. */
height: 40px; /* Image Height. */
font-family: Georgia, Times New Roman, Serif;
font-size: 2.1rem;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1;
}
I changed your image to 228 x 40
Okay, I made your changes, and now I do see the entire SVG.
Some questions…
1.) How did you know to change it to 228px wide?
2.) In the SVG file, are these valies being used?
<svg
xmlns...
width="227.35153"
height="38.992191"
3.) What is it that when I changed those values and saved the SVG file, it didn’t chnage the physical appearance of “MyCompany”?
4.) Farther down in the SVG, why did changing these values have no impact…
<g
id="text2985"
style="font-size:40px'font-style:normal.....
5.) Even though “MyCompany” is now fully displayed, it is too big!
How can I make it smaller?
Can I do that with my CSS? (I’m guessing the answer is now, because you had to expand the H1 in CSS to allow everything to appear.
I had hoped to just be able to tweak the code in the SVG.
Or do I have to go back into Inkscape, and create a new file with a smaller font, e.g. 36px?
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
I’ve got nothing against you learning about SVG but I would suggest
that this is not the project to start your education.
The place to start, is with creation of basic shapes; lines, rectangles
and circles until you get the feel of working with it.
For example, I created this with basics…
Animated one way switching diagram
As for png blurriness, well I cannot discern any difference…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
h1,h2 {
font-size: 1em;
color: #565656;
}
h1{
font-size: 1.25em;
text-transform: capitalize;
}
img {
display: block;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>png v svg</h1>
<h2>my png</h2>
<img src="https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/MyCompany.png" width="229" height="40" alt="">
<h2>your svg</h2>
<img src="https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/MyCompany_clear.svg" width="227" height="39" alt="">
</body>
</html>
coothead
I just rounded them UP to the next whole even number. For the sake of being able to do the same for the H1 in the css.
Probably because it’s hard for you to see a fraction of a pixel with the naked eye, if that’s what you mean.
I made the changes in my text editor and saved the file from there, not in Inkscape.
I believe that’s what you need to do.
And I agree with coothead, I see no need for an svg here since it is all fixed dimensions. There is nothing to scale so no need for svg.
Just so you know, you can make your image in Inkscape as an svg and then save it as a png.
file > Export Bitmap > Page > Bitmap Size > 228 x 40
The rgba color on that was 240,240,240,255
I’m just using the existing image as an example, if you need it smaller then start over and reduce the font size
No, if I changed the height from 38.992199 to something like 80, and guestimated the width accordingly, I see no changes when I then preview the the updated file.
So why wouldn’t that double the size of the SVG visually?
Okay, but it makes no sense if an SVG is a set of code instructions, and you change those code instructions, then why doesn’t the SVG adapt?
For instance, last night I tried changing the font from Georgia to Arial, and again, nothing changed on my screen?!
If I can get a sharper image, then I agree.
(Remember, when I made my image, it was a screenshot - which is not the same things as creating the file in something like Inkscape.)
Okay, let me experiment with that.
You have to set a bg color on the svg before you save it as png. Otherwise it will be transparent. See my edit above.