Styling an H1 with multiple colors

After catching up on the thread I see you are using an image replacement method. Are you using one from the link to css tricks Dave posted, in post #26?

If so, which method are you using?

Anyway, your right, what I posted will not work when the image is a background image. You will need to edit the svg image your using.

You can embed a <style> tag directly into the svg to add a background color to the svg element.

Using the code from that link I simply added a bg color to the svg element also.

<svg viewBox="0 0 10 10" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
  <style>
    circle {
      fill: gold;
      stroke: maroon;
      stroke-width: 2px;
    }
    svg {background:red;}
  </style>

  <circle cx="5" cy="5" r="4" />
</svg>

Post your image if you have trouble adding a bg color.

Actually, I stumbled across using an image-replacement technique while Googling, and just before @DaveMaxwell was ncie enough to post his link.

In his link, I think it was called the Gilder/Levin approach, which apparently is pretty old, but if it works, oh well?!

So I would open the SVG file using a text editor, and in my case would add in a similar line of code like in your example, then save the SVG file and I should be good to go?

And for future reference, it sounds like I probably could have created things in Inkscape so that there was an opaque white background so when I created the SVG file it was good-to-go, right?

Not sue how to do that, but if editing the file is all it takes, that is probably easier than spending a month trying to become a whiz in Inkscape!

Actually that was the preferred method back in the day, and it was the one I was going to suggest.

That’s it, easy peasy.

Yes

@Ray.H,

Hi. Well, I opened up my original SVG file, and the contents are much more complicated than the one you posted.

I wasn’t sure where to add your code, so I am just going to attach it here…

Christmas_03.zip (5.8 KB)

In addition to tweaking the code, like can hopefully be done with your help, do you happen to know how to add a white background in Inkscape?

It seems like you have to understand concepts like “paths” and "layers’ and “vectors” and “channels” and a bunch of other things to work in applications like Adobe Illustrator or Inkscape, and that is above my head for the time being!

When you open your svg in a text editor you will see these attributes directly inside the opening svg tag…

<svg
   xmlns:dc="http://purl.org/dc/elements/1.1/"
   xmlns:cc="http://creativecommons.org/ns#"
   xmlns:rdf="http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#"
   xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
   version="1.1"
   width="179.85156"
   height="32.87886"
   id="svg2">

I simply added a style attribute with a background-color at the end. Though this is not the same as the embedded CSS I mentioned above it will suffice if all you want to change is the bg color.

<svg
   xmlns:dc="http://purl.org/dc/elements/1.1/"
   xmlns:cc="http://creativecommons.org/ns#"
   xmlns:rdf="http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#"
   xmlns:svg="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
   xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
   version="1.1"
   width="179.85156"
   height="32.87886"
   id="svg2"
   style="background-color:#eee;">

Just change the color to #fff for white, I was making sure it was working with the grey color on my white screen.

I’m not exactly sure, but a google search should point you in the right direction. I would think you would have that option in the settings somewhere when you create a new image.

Christmas_03.zip (5.9 KB)

@Ray.H,

Yeah, I was looking on Google, and apparently there isn’t an easy way to add background color. And the way that I found i couldn’t get to work. :frowning:

Probably something where I need to learn the basics of Inkscape first.

So I followed you advice above, and got things to work.

I guess my last question, “What is the best way to adjust the size of my new SVG?”

For instance, I arbitrarily used 40pt font when creating things in Inkscape, but when I re-load my web page, I can see a tiny bit of the H1 behind the SVG.

So I guess I need to increase the size of the SVG, but I also need to make sure I don’t mess up the proportion of the height and width.

Now do I have to again go in and modify the XML code inside the SVG to accomplish this, or I am hoping that I can just use CSS to tweak the size so it truly hides my H1 in the background.

P.S. I do see the following in the header of the SVG…

width: 179.85156
height: 32.87886

As you can imagine, I am leery of adjusting, say the height, and then stretching things out of proportion since the numbers aren’t exactly even numbers!

Post the html and css you are using for your h1.
Or make a reduced test page that shows the problem. I’ve got the image so I should be able to see what your seeing.

I may be able to find a CSS solution without altering the svg size attributes

Okay, let me try to put something together.

In the mean time, I went in and tweaked things in the SVG file like the height and width and font-size and even font-face and it didn’t change anything after saving the SVG file…

In the top menu click on > file > document properties > Then on the Page tab you will see background. Hover and click on background

#50

@Ray.H,

I am trying to put together a sample, but it rather tricky considering that I have multiple files in my real dev environment…

In Inkscape, what do I set the Alpha at?

They all set at 255 for white.

#52

I’m dying in Inkscape…

I tried following your advice, and set File > Document roperties > Page > Background to “000000FF” to make it clear what is going on.

Then I clicked on “Resize page to drawing or selection” and saved it as a new file versions as “Plain SVG”.

When I Preview that new file I see a white background.

I use Inkscape to draw plans with so I pretty familiar with it.
But I use templates that I created that has everything set in inches instead of pixels. That way my plans are drawn to scale, 1" = 1’

I use the resize page function too.

It took a long time just to learn what I needed it to do and I don’t even know half of what it can do.

So it worked for you right?

I am usually a big fan of open-source, but my experience with Gimp and Inkscape is that the tutorials and reference material suck big time, and so when I am ready to learn design, I’ll likely pony up and get the Adobe suite, because at least I know there is lots of support for their products. (Then maybe after I learn the concepts like “paths”, I could use Inkscape?)

If I go in and manually change the SVG code, yes, I get the background color to appear.

If I follow your advice on how to change the background color IN Inkscape, it appears to change, but after opening up the modified/new file, I do NOT see the background color.

And, if I try and modify thinks like Font, Size, Dimensions in the SVG file, none of those changes take, thus I still have part of my text H1 sticking out from beneath my SVG.

Lastly, I am trying to get you a sample, but in my sample HTML, the SVG is covering the background text which means I have to troubleshoot to break things so you can help me fix them?!

(Since you do wood-working for a living, it’s like “new construction” versus “remodeling” - i simple can’t just send over one HTML file though i would like to, and once I start digging around in multiple files, it’s a real challenge to get you what you need - just the fact of a legacy website and a very complicated website.

:frowning:

@Ray.H,

Attached is a zip with a sample HTML file and two sample SVGs.

Since I missed you, I took extra time to add comments and test what i could.

Everything you need should be there.

Look forward to hearing back from you as to what i am am doing wrong.

Thanks!

sp_logo-issue_01.zip (16.6 KB)

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

at the risk of getting up your proboscis again,
I would humbly suggest that you forget the
svg image- ( 18.9KB ) - and instead just use
a png image - ( 3.6KB )…

MyCompany_white

coothead

@coothead,

Why do you say that?

And @Ray.H, why are you giving up?

Did I do/say something wrong? :confused:

(I stayed up late last night to apply Ray’s advice and ultimately your advice - I think - @coothead to use an SVG because it is supposed to be superior to an image. )

::cry:

Fwiw, I’ve made great progress learning the basics of SVG so it seems like a shame to give up . (Inkscape sems to be the biggest pain…)

Most importantly, what I had last night is close, it just needs to be tweaked to get it to work properly.

That being, how can I most easily adjust the size of my “MyCompany” SVG so it fits into the mast??

  1. Creating the png image was a two minute job. :biggrin:
  2. 15.3KB :winky:

coothead

And I had a PNG file for years, but it is blurry. And, it is not the purpose of this thread.

Surely, you’re not casting aspersions on the image that
I especially created for you in just a couple of minutes? :wonky:

coothead