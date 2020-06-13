Styling an H1 with multiple colors

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: Not sure how to apply your advice above to my code if that will even work?

After catching up on the thread I see you are using an image replacement method. Are you using one from the link to css tricks Dave posted, in post #26?

If so, which method are you using?

Anyway, your right, what I posted will not work when the image is a background image. You will need to edit the svg image your using.

You can embed a <style> tag directly into the svg to add a background color to the svg element.

Using the code from that link I simply added a bg color to the svg element also.

<svg viewBox="0 0 10 10" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <style> circle { fill: gold; stroke: maroon; stroke-width: 2px; } svg {background:red;} </style> <circle cx="5" cy="5" r="4" /> </svg>

Post your image if you have trouble adding a bg color.